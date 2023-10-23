Former SPD Ofc. Tyler to appear in court for arguments, hearing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been close to nine months since Alonzo Bagley was shot and killed by former Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler.

On Monday, Oct. 23, Tyler’s attorney, Dhu Thompson, will present his arguments and face a hearing. This is scheduled to take place at the Caddo Parish Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.

They will have 30 minutes to make their case and answer questions from court judges.

After arguments, decisions will be made on which case details the prosecution and defense will be allowed to use in later trials.

Back in August, the district attorney’s office filed a motion for discovery request from the defense. This motion allowed prosecutors to look for information and evidence against Tyler that could be used in later trials.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KSLA NEWS 12 FOR UPDATES.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.