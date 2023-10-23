Feeling more like summer this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Although the calendar might say late October, it certainly won’t feel like it this week across the ArkLaTex! Our upper level pattern will be characterized by a southwest flow aloft and a south wind at the surface and this will keep temperatures and humidity levels on the higher side for awhile.

For today, clouds will be on the increase and we’ll see a few spotty storms across portions of east Texas as moisture continues to flow north off the Gulf of Mexico. For most of the region, however, it will stay warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine and even lower rain chances as the brunt of the moisture is shunted farther west into central Texas and Oklahoma. With more sun and a southwest wind, temperatures will spike into the mid and upper 80s by afternoon!

It’s basically a rinse and repeat forecast for the rest of the week and into this next weekend with warm and humid conditions expected each day. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s during the day with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Both the highs and lows will be well above average for this time of year. Widespread storms and heavy rain will be a daily threat off to our west across central Texas and Oklahoma but most of this rainfall will stay to our west.

Looking ahead to early next week, it looks like a very strong fall cold front will sweep into the ArkLaTex bringing more widespread rain and potentially the coldest air so far this season to much of the region! Stay tuned for more updates on this as we get closer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

