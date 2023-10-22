SPD: Man stabs roommate during altercation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man allegedly stabbed his roommate in the Highland neighborhood.
On Oct. 21, at 9:28 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing on the 100 block of East Egan Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered that a man had allegedly stabbed his roommate during a verbal altercation.
No information is currently available on the victim’s condition
More updates to come as more information becomes available.
