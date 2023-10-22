Monique Derouselle’s ‘The Candy Lady’ wins Film Prize during Prize Fest 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Prize Fest wrapped its 2023 festivities for the year with an award ceremony Sunday (Oct. 22) celebrating some of the top performers and films.

Hundreds gathered from across the globe to have their work put on full display.

“It’s the end of Prize Fest and I got to tell you, it’s the best Prize Fest we’ve ever had,” Prize Fest founder Gregory Kallenberg said. “People from all over the country coming to Shreveport to be a part of a community and to build something beautiful.”

Everyone won big at Film Prize 2023. But there could only be one grand prize winner who would take home $25,000 for the best film and work.

“I came with ‘The Candy Lady,’ which was just a wild idea that I had that luckily a lot of my team jumped on board for,” Film Prize winner and Shreveport native Monique Derouselle said. “So I was very happy about that.

“Um, it’s just I’m completely overwhelmed by this weekend. All the positive feedback that I’ve gotten back from the judges, the audiences and the other filmmakers.”

“The Candy Lady” was selected as the winner by a host of professional judges and the audiences.

One actor from the film also won the award for best performer. She said this was all fate.

“I had no idea. I was definitely taken aback. I did not expect to win, and I am so grateful,” Cheryl Shelton said. “And once again to the audience because if it had not been for them voting for me as well, I never would have won.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling,” she continued. “This is my first time. I have never been to a festival. I have never done a film for a festival. So I am just a rookie here.”

Organization leaders stand firm in creating a work force for the future of film not only in the state of Louisiana but in Shreveport-Bossier.

Registration for Prize Fest 2024 is now open.

“Thank you to everyone that showed up. Our largest crowd ever, incredible,” Kallenberg said. “Viva la Prize Fest!”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Louisiana Filmmakers compete for a major cash prize at Prize Fest.

Prize Fest is kicking off in October!

The Prize Fest organization joins KSLA in the studio to discuss the upcoming month of festivities.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.