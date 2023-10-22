Furever Friends: Zillow the tabby cat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for the perfect pet?

Kim Freeman from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter stopped by KSLA on Friday, Oct. 20 to introduce her companion. Zillow, a grey, tabby cat, is looking for her furever home. She’s about six months old and arrived at the animal shelter with a brother and sister.

The sister has been adopted, but Zillow’s brother, Rowen, is still in need of a home.

