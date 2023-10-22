Flames from unattended trash fire spread to home

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Flames from an unattended trash fire in Ascension Parish spread to a nearby home on Saturday, October 21.

The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department posted about the fire on social media.

There were people inside of the home, including an infant, officials said. They added that everyone is safe.

Some parts of Louisiana have decided to lift a burn ban, including Livingston Parish, West Feliciana Parish, and West Baton Rouge Parish in the Baton Rouge area. However, officials warn that conditions are still dry, and flames can quickly spread.

Multiple fire departments have urged people to continue to remain cautious when burning something. Officials said you should never leave a fire unattended and always be aware of your surroundings.

To see if your parish is still under a burn ban, click here.

