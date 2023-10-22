Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Farmerville man killed in single vehicle crash, impairment suspected

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on North Spillway Road near Wildwood Drive.  The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old John Jones of Farmerville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jones, was traveling north on North Spillway Road.  For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Jones, who was unrestrained, was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.  Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash according to state officials.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

