CPSO discovers oil spill reaching from Twelve Mile Bayou to Black Bayou

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Haz Mat and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality have been contacted to help with the 9-mile-long spill.

On Oct. 21, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) responded to an oil spill on Twelve Mile Bayou, between La. 173 and La. 169. When deputies arrived, they discovered an oil sheen that was as far south as the La. 173 bridge, Dixie Blanchard Road.

Oil spill images in Caddo Parish. (CPSO)

CPSO used drones to trace the oil spill approximately nine miles north to a location just south of LA 530 on Black Bayou.

Currently, officials are in the process of containing the spill.

CPSO has contacted the Louisiana State Police Haz Mat Hotline, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will take over the investigation and work to resolve the situation.

