Cloud cover continues while still feeling warm!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The cloud cover continues as Hurricane (now tropical storm) Norma keeps pushing its remaining clouds and moisture into our region. Most of us expect a dry start to the week, but those in the northwest ArklaTex could see some elevated rain chances for tomorrow night.

Temperatures for today are suppressed a bit due to the cloud cover and the high pressure system nudging eastward. As a result, our humidity will be climbing slightly for the next few days due to moisture from the Gulf entering the region. Overnight conditions remain calm and comfortable before we see a pattern change.

As the high pressure system moves eastward, we will be getting a mix of moisture from the south and Tropical Storm Norma that will bring some showers to areas in northeast Texas and McCurtain county. After this, another front is expected to move in later this week after the high pressure system weakens hopefully bringing us the rain we need to calm down these drought conditions. Have a great Sunday!

