14-year-old killed in a shooting near Renwick Street in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department has confirmed a 14-year-old was killed in a shooting near the 3100 Block of Renwick Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The police department is urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact at MPD at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.

