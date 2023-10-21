Woman still searching for answers 2 years after hit-and-run that claimed husband’s life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “These people don’t know what they’ve done to me or my family. They didn’t have a heart,” said a grieving woman.

Elizabeth Boyter gets emotional thinking back to Aug. 14, 2021. It’s a day she says her family will never forget. She was traveling with her husband, Kenneth Boyter, along LA Highway 31-32 in Shreveport...when her life flashed before her eyes.

Kenneth Boyter (Elizabeth Boyter)

“Two vehicles came through, and they hit our truck. My husband lost control, and we started flipping, and we flipped from one side to the other,” Boyter recounted the terrifying experience.

She says they were involved in a hit-and-run that lead to them both being ejected from their truck.

“And it thrown us out of the windshield. My husband went 30 feet out one way, and I went 40 feet,” Boyter said.

Despite cutting her aorta and being in a coma for three and a half weeks, she miraculously survived. Unfortunately, Kenneth did not survive the wreck.

Witnesses stopped to help, however, the driver who caused the crash drove away.

“I want to know why they did this. And they took my best friend,” Boyter said.

More than two years have passed since the tragic accident, and the Boyter family is still searching for answers. Elizabeth Boyter says she forgives the driver that caused the crash. She just wants closure.

“I forgive them. I just want them to come forth and take responsibility for what they’ve done. Find it in your heart and come forth, and just give us peace,” she pleaded.

The hit-and-run occurred on Aug. 14, 2021. (Elizabeth Boyter)

