Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman still searching for answers 2 years after hit-and-run that claimed husband’s life

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “These people don’t know what they’ve done to me or my family. They didn’t have a heart,” said a grieving woman.

Elizabeth Boyter gets emotional thinking back to Aug. 14, 2021. It’s a day she says her family will never forget. She was traveling with her husband, Kenneth Boyter, along LA Highway 31-32 in Shreveport...when her life flashed before her eyes.

Kenneth Boyter
Kenneth Boyter(Elizabeth Boyter)

“Two vehicles came through, and they hit our truck. My husband lost control, and we started flipping, and we flipped from one side to the other,” Boyter recounted the terrifying experience.

She says they were involved in a hit-and-run that lead to them both being ejected from their truck.

“And it thrown us out of the windshield. My husband went 30 feet out one way, and I went 40 feet,” Boyter said.

Despite cutting her aorta and being in a coma for three and a half weeks, she miraculously survived. Unfortunately, Kenneth did not survive the wreck.

Witnesses stopped to help, however, the driver who caused the crash drove away.

“I want to know why they did this. And they took my best friend,” Boyter said.

More than two years have passed since the tragic accident, and the Boyter family is still searching for answers. Elizabeth Boyter says she forgives the driver that caused the crash. She just wants closure.

“I forgive them. I just want them to come forth and take responsibility for what they’ve done. Find it in your heart and come forth, and just give us peace,” she pleaded.

The hit-and-run occurred on Aug. 14, 2021.
The hit-and-run occurred on Aug. 14, 2021.(Elizabeth Boyter)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near Magnolia Airport
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure
Pastors voice their opinion on newly passed religious amendment
More than 42 years after the slayings of Karen Alexander and her brother Gordon, advancements...
Girl raped, killed; brother also slain; authorities ID suspect 42 years later
Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is expected to open in Bossier City, La. sometime in 2025.
La. Gaming Control Board gives go-ahead to Cordish to renovate DiamondJacks property

Latest News

La. attorney general candidate Liz Murrill discusses future plans if elected
9 charged in connection to stolen Amazon packages
9 charged in connection to stolen Amazon packages worth more than $20K
Filmmakers gather for Louisiana Film Prize 2023
Filmmakers discuss Louisiana Film Prize 2023
Entertainment in Shreveport-Bossier the weekend of Oct. 20
Exciting things to do in Shreveport the weekend of Oct. 20