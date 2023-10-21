The weekend remains dry, but it will be hot!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! Yesterday, we tied a daily record high at 91 degrees in Shreveport, overshooting our high for the day and today looks to match that. However, there will be more cloud cover across the region throughout the day and tomorrow as well. All in all, the weekend looks to remain quiet and dry.

Temperatures look to reach the lower 90′s for areas around I-20 and southward with the humidity feeling a bit muggy due to the higher than average temperatures. More clouds begin to roll in throughout the day from the west bringing some moisture from the Pacific. '

This moisture is mainly from Hurricane Norma just off the coast of Mexico in the Pacific and it looks to bring some slight rain chances to the region for Monday evening. Chances for rain remain low until later on into the week where we may some appreciable rainfall to finish off the week. Today is most likely the last 90-degree day for the season so enjoy this dry, warm weekend and stay cool!

