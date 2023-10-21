Warm October weather continues this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Unseasonably warm October weather sticks around this weekend and will continue into next week. Temperatures will be running around 10 degrees above average for this time of year and could threaten some more record highs at times. The next change in our weather isn’t showing up until later next week and into the following weekend.

Skies will stay mostly clear the remainder of tonight. We’ll see temperatures cool back into the 50s across the area.

Clouds will move in through the day Saturday, but we’ll still see sunshine mixed in at times. Temperatures will approach record levels again reaching the upper 80s to low 90s by afternoon. Clouds will thicken on Sunday, but we’ll stay dry. The reduced sunshine means it won’t be quite as hot, but temperatures are still likely to hit the mid to upper 80s.

More warm weather is expected through much of next week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s through at least Wednesday. Overnight lows will climb back into the 60s.

The forecast is dry until around Wednesday when a few showers could return. Rain chances look a little more promising by the end of the week with temperatures cooling back into the 70s by Friday.

Have a great weekend!

