Tough Kookie Foundation holds third annual breast cancer race

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas A&M campus in Texarkana, Texas was filled with people Saturday morning (Oct. 21) taking part in the annual Tough Kookie Breast Cancer Race.

Event organizers say around 1,421 people signed up for the race, bringing in over $127,000 to help fight breast cancer in Texarkana and the surrounding area.

This was the third year of the event which was started by cancer survivor Katina Levingston. Since its beginning, the Tough Kookie Foundation has provided help to more than 1,000 cancer patients. All the money raised will remain in the area.

“We provide wigs, bras, literature to get folks to understand what breast cancer it is about and how it impacts not just the individual who has the breast cancer, but their family [and] their friends,” said Diana Richardson, of the Tough Kookie Foundation.

Thelma Fletcher, who is 100 years old, was honored as Survivor of the Year. She has defeated cancer twice.

Go here to donate to the foundation.

