Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

San Jose Earthquakes take draw streak into matchup against Austin

The San Jose Earthquakes host Austin after playing to a draw in three consecutive games
(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin FC (10-15-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose -177, Austin FC +400, Draw +343; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes play Austin after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-10 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes rank sixth in the MLS drawing 183 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Austin is 7-15-5 in Western Conference games. Austin has a 4-1-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals with eight assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has scored 11 goals and added four assists for Austin. Jon Gallagher has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Austin: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Maximiliano Urruti (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate, teammate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
Fire on Benton Road.
Commercial fire erupts, bellows smoke on Benton Road
Man on motorized minibike dies after struck by vehicle
Pastors voice their opinion on newly passed religious amendment
Fire incinerates home in Broadmoor neighborhood

Latest News

Houston mayoral candidates, from left, Jack Christie, Robert Gallegos, Gilbert Garcia, Lee...
Houston’s next mayor has big city problems to fix. Familiar faces want the job
Ice Skates
American sensation Ilia Malinin flawless on opening night of Skate America
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a three-run home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher...
Altuve hits go-ahead homer in 9th, Astros take 3-2 lead over Rangers in ALCS after benches clear
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, right, yells at Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado after...
Abreu, Baker, García ejected from ALCS Game 5 as benches clear
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's first round draft pick, poses for photos...
Wembanyama already setting a tone for his rookie NBA season with the Spurs