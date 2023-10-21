Man on motorized minibike dies after struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An accident between a motorized minibike and a large SUV led to a man’s death.

On Oct. 21, at 3:23 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a major accident on the 1100 block of Murphy Street, near Fairfield Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive man lying in the road.

After an initial investigation, officers learned the victim was driving a motorized minibike when he was involved in an accident with a 2002 white Dodge Durango.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The accident is currently still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.