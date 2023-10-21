Getting Answers
Man on motorized minibike dies after struck by vehicle

(MGN/Pixabay)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An accident between a motorized minibike and a large SUV led to a man’s death.

On Oct. 21, at 3:23 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a major accident on the 1100 block of Murphy Street, near Fairfield Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive man lying in the road.

After an initial investigation, officers learned the victim was driving a motorized minibike when he was involved in an accident with a 2002 white Dodge Durango.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The accident is currently still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

