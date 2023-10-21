Getting Answers
La. attorney general candidate Liz Murrill discusses future plans if elected

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re a little less than a month away from Louisiana’s upcoming runoff election, and candidates are crisscrossing the state trying to reach voters.

On Friday, Oct. 20, one of the women in the race for Louisiana attorney general paid a visit to KSLA.

Liz Murrill pulled the most votes on election day Oct.14 by gathering 45% of the total vote. Second place went to Lindsey Cheek who garnered 23% of the vote. KSLA News 12′s Priscilla Borrego spoke with Murrill on her plans should she win the office, including her stance on fighting against certain federal programs.

