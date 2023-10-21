Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Fire incinerates home in Broadmoor neighborhood

(Structure fire in Midland)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire has completely destroyed a Broadmoor home, displacing residents.

On Oct. 21, at 3:49 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a single-story wood structure fire on the 100 block of Justin Avenue. When Firefighters arrived, they discovered a home with heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the building.

It took the efforts of 27 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The residence was a total loss.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross has been notified.

SFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate, teammate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
Pastors voice their opinion on newly passed religious amendment
Human remains found near Magnolia Airport
More than 42 years after the slayings of Karen Alexander and her brother Gordon, advancements...
Girl raped, killed; brother also slain; authorities ID suspect 42 years later
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure

Latest News

1 dead after accident involving vehicle, heavy construction equipment
Man on motorized minibike dies after struck by vehicle
The hit-and-run occurred on Aug. 14, 2021.
Woman still searching for answers 2 years after hit-and-run that claimed husband’s life
La. attorney general candidate Liz Murrill discusses future plans if elected