Fire incinerates home in Broadmoor neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire has completely destroyed a Broadmoor home, displacing residents.

On Oct. 21, at 3:49 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a single-story wood structure fire on the 100 block of Justin Avenue. When Firefighters arrived, they discovered a home with heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the building.

It took the efforts of 27 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The residence was a total loss.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross has been notified.

SFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

