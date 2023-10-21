Getting Answers
Dallas takes draw streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

Dallas visits the LA Galaxy after playing to a draw in five consecutive games
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FC Dallas (10-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (8-13-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles +127, FC Dallas +180, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the LA Galaxy after playing to a draw in five consecutive games.

The Galaxy are 6-9-12 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a -13 goal differential, scoring 50 goals while giving up 63.

Dallas is 9-8-10 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 5-0-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Dallas won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has scored seven goals and added three assists for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored 12 goals with three assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 2-3-5, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-1-7, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Marky Delgado (injured), Jalen Neal (injured), Calegari (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

