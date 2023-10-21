Commercial fire erupts, bellows smoke on Benton Road
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Firefighters are fighting the flames at an auto repair shop.
On Oct. 21, around 10:35 a.m., the Bossier Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2300 block of Benton Road. When firefighters arrived they encountered smoke and flames coming from Benton Road Auto Repair.
Benton Road is currently shut down in both directions due to the fire.
