Commercial fire erupts, bellows smoke on Benton Road

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Firefighters are fighting the flames at an auto repair shop.

On Oct. 21, around 10:35 a.m., the Bossier Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2300 block of Benton Road. When firefighters arrived they encountered smoke and flames coming from Benton Road Auto Repair.

Benton Road is currently shut down in both directions due to the fire.

