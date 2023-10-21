ArkLaTex Artistry: Alex Richardson creates vibrant digital art, challenging traditional art standards

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - ArkLaTex Artistry takes an in-depth look and explores the art of creative powerhouse, Alex Richardson.

Shreveport-Bossier graphic artist and marketing coordinator with Bossier Arts Council (BAC), Alex Richardson has made a mark on Shreveport-Bossier’s art community. Richardson inspires, promotes, and uplifts other artists with his work for the BAC and the American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier all while operating his own freelance graphic art with Dasuq Art. All of that is not close to everything this dedicated artist and community member has achieved.

As of 2023, Alex Richardson was named roster artist by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC), and in 2022, Richardson was named as one of the 40 under 40 by the Greater Shreveport Chamber.

Richardson not only is a well-known artist but also a boisterous personality, who gives energy to events. One popular event, Zombie Walk, is Alex Richardson’s personal pride and joy. He brought the Zombie Walk in under BAC’s banner and has successfully hosted the event for the last few years in the East Bank Plaza, in Bossier City.

Artist since childhood:

Richardson has been drawing since he was in preschool. His mother recalls him drawing a man throwing a baseball and adding motion lines behind the ball. She knew then that her son was more interested in art than other children his age. In middle school, Richardson was one of the first children in Bossier City to become part of the Talented Art Program. He eventually went to college and graduated as a graphic design and art student.

Artwork:

His medium is primarily digital art, but he does enjoy making black-and-white pen and ink art and has dabbled with painting and colored pencils. Richardson’s work is vibrant in color and his lines are dynamic and clean. The art he creates, both his marketing work and artistic work, invokes curiosity and imagination, immediately drawing the eye because of its intricate details.

Despite his work’s detail and high quality, All his pieces are created with a small Wacom tablet and pen.

Richardson’s first solo gallery show, Point and Click was held in 2022. The exhibition’s goal was to dispel the stigma that digital art is less than traditional art.

“There still exists a stigma in the modern world of art surrounding digital art and illustration, viewing work done digitally as lesser than those done traditionally,” says Richardson. “I like to push back against that notion. Watching an older woman be flabbergasted at an art show that my piece was done digitally and those weren’t physical brush strokes was pretty great.”

Richardson takes his inspiration from many sources, such as manga and animation he has been interested in since he was a kid, traditional artists like Vincent Van Gogh, and even other local artists like Ben Moss, Hillary Fraizer, and Baily Harris.

