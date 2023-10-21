Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
1 dead after accident involving vehicle, heavy construction equipment

(Raycom Media)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For unknown reasons, a man drove his vehicle through traffic barrels and struck road construction equipment, causing his death.

On Oct. 21, 12:33 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a major accident on the 100 block of East Stoner Avenue at the intersection with Cornwell Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) giving aid to an unresponsive adult man.

SPD learned that the victim was the sole occupant of a vehicle that struck a piece of heavy construction equipment in the roadway. The equipment was blocked off by several traffic barrels when struck.

SFD transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

