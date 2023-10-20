Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Tough Kookie Foundation preparing for its third annual breast cancer race Oct. 21

Organizers say the money raised will help Texarkana cancer patients in their fight against the disease
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana residents are being asked to wear pink Saturday (Oct. 21) as the third annual Tough Kookie Breast Cancer Race gets underway.

The race will take place on the campus of Texas A&M University. The event was started three years ago by cancer survivor Katina Levingston. Last year, around 1,000 people took part in the race and organizers say more participants are expected this year.

“We provide wigs, bras and literature for people to understand what breast cancer is all about,” Diane Richardson said.

Organizers say the money raised will help Texarkana cancer patients in their fight against the disease.

Kim Yingling was assisted with her battle against cancer by the foundation and was named Survivor of the Year in 2022.

“I did not feel alone. I met other breast cancer survivors. We help each other emotionally, physically if we have to,” Yingling said.

Richardson said the race brought in $170,000 last year. You can still register for the race by clicking here, or by showing up before the event starts at 7:30 a.m.

