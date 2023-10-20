Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana

The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from Black voters in Louisiana to speed the process of drawing new congressional districts in the state
FILE - Supreme Court
FILE - Supreme Court(Jesse James / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency appeal from Black voters in Louisiana to speed the process of drawing new congressional districts in the state.

The justices declined to overrule a federal appeals court, which last month blocked a district judge's plan to hold hearings for a new map with a second majority-Black congressional district for use in the 2024 elections.

The appeals court said U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick was moving too fast and must give the state more time to consider a new map.

Civil rights groups had hoped a new map for Louisiana would follow quickly after the Supreme Court rebuffed attempts by Alabama officials to avoid creating a second district where Black voters make up a substantial portion of the electorate.

Dick and judges in Alabama had ruled that congressional maps drawn by Republican-led legislatures after the 2020 census and used in last year's elections likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diminishing Black voting power.

Louisiana officials have said they won't take any action until their appeal of Dick's original ruling is decided. That case is pending before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

No justice publicly dissented. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that she believes Dick can resume the work on new maps while the appeal is pending.

But the state attorney general’s office and Jared Evans, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, both said the judge set a Feb. 5 remedial hearing during a Tuesday status conference. They said the timing of the hearing could be affected by what the panel of three 5th Circuit judges decides.

In June, the high court said in an unsigned order that the case could proceed “in the ordinary course and in advance of the 2024 congressional elections in Louisiana.”

Most Read

Human remains found near Magnolia Airport
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure
Pastors voice their opinion on newly passed religious amendment
More than 42 years after the slayings of Karen Alexander and her brother Gordon, advancements...
Girl raped, killed; brother also slain; authorities ID suspect 42 years later
Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is expected to open in Bossier City, La. sometime in 2025.
La. Gaming Control Board gives go-ahead to Cordish to renovate DiamondJacks property

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Leo Carlsson scores in an impressive NHL debut, but the Anaheim Ducks lose 3-2 to Dallas
Streaky Rangers suddenly headed wrong way again with Game 4 loss as Astros even ALCS
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the...
Abreu, Alvarez and Altuve help Astros pull even in ALCS with 10-3 win over Rangers in Game 4
Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, advances to second on a flyout by Vinnie...
Semien’s batting glove in back pocket is difference between lineout, crucial double play in ALCS
Brandon Aubrey has found his new kicks with America’s football team
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has a shot at NFL history in his 2nd pro career after soccer