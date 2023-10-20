Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Staying hot through the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Sunny skies and significantly warmer-than-average temperatures today and that looks to continue through the weekend, at least in the temperature category. Highs today are likely to reach above the 90-degree mark. Since the front moved through yesterday, we will see very little if anything in terms of cloud cover. The chilly nights continue to allude us for the time being, tonight we’ll drop to the mid and upper-50s for overnight lows.

Some clouds move back in over the weekend, but the forecast remains a dry one. Temperatures Saturday will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s again despite the clouds and more records could be in jeopardy. Sunday looks just about as warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and morning lows in the 60s.

The warmth continues into next week with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 80s through midweek. Overnight lows will primarily be in the 60s. Some showers or storms may return as early as Wednesday. Additional rain and storms at times are likely for the end of the week and continuing into the weekend when cooler air will start to filter back in again.

