Shreveport doctor says daily choices can impact fertility

Lifestyle choices can affect a woman's ability to conceive
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lifestyle choices can affect a women’s ability to conceive. If you are thinking about starting a family soon, you might be wondering about your fertility and whether you can improve your chances.

Dr. Dani Zoorob, of LSU Health Shreveport, sat down with KSLA to share the impact of daily choices on fertility.

