Record setting heat possible today & tomorrow

By Matt Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are on the way back up and we may yet see a couple more days hit the 90s heading into the weekend. The warmer pattern will stick around for several days with the next change in our weather not showing up until later next week when rain chances and cooler temperatures return.

Today looks sunny and borderline hot by afternoon! Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s by midday with some spots reaching the low 90s by afternoon. Our record for today is 91 in Shreveport and we will likely tie this or even break it by late afternoon!

Some clouds move back in over the weekend, but the forecast remains a dry one. Temperatures Saturday will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s again despite the clouds and more records could be in jeopardy. Sunday looks just about as warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and morning lows in the 60s.

The warmth continues into next week with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 80s through midweek. Overnight lows will primarily be in the 60s.

Some showers or storms may return as early as Wednesday. Additional rain and storms at times are likely for the end of the week and continuing into the weekend when cooler air will start to filter back in again.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

