Pair of Shreveport-Bossier football games kickoff Week 8 action

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. But, that only means the fun is just getting started, with the playoffs looming for many Ark-La-Tex teams.

Thursday evening, two games in the Shreveport-Bossier area kicked off a Week 8 full of football.

At Independence Stadium, Captain Shreve defeated Southwood, 42-6. Inside Northwood High School’s Jerry Burton Stadium, the host Falcons defeat Booker T. Washington, 35-8.

Tune into KSLA News 12 on Friday evening at 6:00 and 10:00 for further High School football coverage, and tune into KSLA Overtime at 10:15.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.