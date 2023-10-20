Getting Answers
Pair of Shreveport-Bossier football games kickoff Week 8 action

Many Ark-La-Tex football teams have three regular season games remaining
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. But, that only means the fun is just getting started, with the playoffs looming for many Ark-La-Tex teams.

Thursday evening, two games in the Shreveport-Bossier area kicked off a Week 8 full of football.

At Independence Stadium, Captain Shreve defeated Southwood, 42-6. Inside Northwood High School’s Jerry Burton Stadium, the host Falcons defeat Booker T. Washington, 35-8.

