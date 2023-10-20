Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

NecroManor Haunted House showcasing ‘Fun House of Fear’

NecroManor scares KSLA reporter Michael Barnes
NecroManor scares KSLA reporter Michael Barnes
By Daffney Dawson and Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s spooky season and there’s only a little over a week left before Halloween!

Those looking for a fright can head out to NecroManor Haunted House at the Louisiana Boardwalk. This is NecroManor’s 10th season of scaring ArkLaTex residents and this year’s theme is “Fun House of Fear.”

The walk-through haunted house has live scare actors and animatronics. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12!

HOURS

  • 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Fridays
  • 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Saturdays
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Sundays
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Monday, Oct. 30
  • 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Halloween

KSLA THIS MORNING>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near Magnolia Airport
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure
More than 42 years after the slayings of Karen Alexander and her brother Gordon, advancements...
Girl raped, killed; brother also slain; authorities ID suspect 42 years later
Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is expected to open in Bossier City, La. sometime in 2025.
La. Gaming Control Board gives go-ahead to Cordish to renovate DiamondJacks property
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say

Latest News

NecroManor Haunted House showcasing ‘Fun House of Fear’
NecroManor Haunted House showcasing ‘Fun House of Fear’
Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.
Fashion designer wins 2023 G.U.T.S Trailblaizer of the Year Award
Kick Against Domestic Violence kickball tournament to be played Oct. 21
Kick Against Domestic Violence event raises awareness
Lifestyle choices can affect a woman's ability to conceive
Shreveport doctor says daily choices can impact fertility