NecroManor Haunted House showcasing ‘Fun House of Fear’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s spooky season and there’s only a little over a week left before Halloween!

Those looking for a fright can head out to NecroManor Haunted House at the Louisiana Boardwalk. This is NecroManor’s 10th season of scaring ArkLaTex residents and this year’s theme is “Fun House of Fear.”

The walk-through haunted house has live scare actors and animatronics. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12!

HOURS

7 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Fridays

6 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Saturdays

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Sundays

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Monday, Oct. 30

6 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Halloween

