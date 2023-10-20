Getting Answers
Lable signed, Shreveport musician performing show at Laugh Out Loud

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The record-signed, talented songwriter and singer has been singing since the age of 5.

On Oct. 20, starting at 9 p.m., a Shreveport musician and NICU nurse, Mariah Hester will be performing at the Laugh Out Loud, 622 Commerce Street.

Doors open at 8 p.m.

Admission for the event is $20.

Mariah Hester

Mariah Hester
Mariah Hester(Mariah Hester)

Shreveport-born, Hester is a signed artist with Univerity Park Records in conjunction with Music Matters Entertainment. She began singing at the age of 5 in the church choir and school plays. Her mother’s own rigid vocal coaching was the foundation of Mariah’s initial training.

“She is an “old soul” with a flare for the arts, including public speaking, painting pottery, and dance. Strong in her faith in God, this NICU Nurse and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. continues to sing and perform while pursuing her degree and serving in multiple roles,” says Fred Moss IV, executive director of Rho Omega and Friends, chairman of the Let The Good Times Roll, and owner of FIVProductions, LLC.

