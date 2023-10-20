Kick Against Domestic Violence event raises awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community of Shreveport-Bossier and all departments/agencies are invited to play kickball to help raise awareness against domestic violence.

On Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Caddo District Attorney’s 2nd Annual Kickball Tournament is being held to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All of the community, agencies and departments have been invited to participate in the event. The kickball tournament will be held at Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road in Shreveport.

Agencies/departments currently participating:

SVU

Shreveport Fire Department

Shreveport Police Department

Juvenile Division

Bossier Police Department

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

City Marshal’s Office

Sections 1-5

Child Support

Attendees are invited to create a team with the word ” purple” in it. Each team must have seven or more players.

$50 to register a team. Player substitutions can be made from ages 8 - 80 years old.

The winning team will be awarded a trophy.

All proceeds will go to Project Celebration.

