Kick Against Domestic Violence event raises awareness

By Priscilla Borrego and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community of Shreveport-Bossier and all departments/agencies are invited to play kickball to help raise awareness against domestic violence.

On Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Caddo District Attorney’s 2nd Annual Kickball Tournament is being held to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All of the community, agencies and departments have been invited to participate in the event. The kickball tournament will be held at Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road in Shreveport.

Agencies/departments currently participating:

  • SVU
  • Shreveport Fire Department
  • Shreveport Police Department
  • Juvenile Division
  • Bossier Police Department
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • City Marshal’s Office
  • Sections 1-5
  • Child Support

Attendees are invited to create a team with the word ” purple” in it. Each team must have seven or more players.

$50 to register a team. Player substitutions can be made from ages 8 - 80 years old.

The winning team will be awarded a trophy.

All proceeds will go to Project Celebration.

