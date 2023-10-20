Foodie Friday: Irie Mon Kitchen food truck specializes in Jamaican cuisine

Getting Answers
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For this week’s Foodie Friday, KSLA is highlighting the Irie Mon Kitchen food truck.

On Oct. 20, Niguel and Nathailia Archer, the owners, joined the KSLA Café to talk about their start in the food industry, which started out as a dream in Jamaica. The duo recently launched their food truck just a few months ago. Now, foodies can enjoy their cuisine here in the ArkLaTex.

The owners were asked:

  • How does it feel to have a dream finally become a reality?
  • What are you all best known for?
  • Are many of your meals traditional Jamaican food?
  • Are you available for bookings and/or catering?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

To contact them for bookings, call 318-617-6300.

