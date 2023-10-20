Filmmakers discuss Louisiana Film Prize 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Viva la Film Prize!

Film Prize is in full swing. Movie screenings began Thursday and will continue through the rest of the weekend. KSLA′s Donna Keeya visited downtown Shreveport to speak to filmmakers as they vie for the $50,000 grand prize.

“For us at the Film Prize, we are just so excited to have all of the competitors, all of the audience to come down, and finally get to celebrate what these filmmakers have been working all year on,” said Chris Lyon, the director of Film Prize.

Filmmakers from all over the country gathered for the event. One creative from south Florida said he’s excited to see films.

“I want to see all the films. I haven’t had the chance to see all of them yet since we’ve been setting all of this up, so tomorrow, we’re going to get the chance to watch all of the films. I’m excited about that,” RJ Rosasco said.

We also spoke to a father and son duo about their venture in filmmaking.

“It worked out. We didn’t fight, you know. Not yet. We got through it,” Josh and Geno Munds said.

The pair is competing for the grand prize with their comedy movie. They said their main focus is getting viewers to laugh.

“We just want people to laugh and enjoy it. That’s the whole purpose of the movie, just to have fun. You don’t have to think about it,” they said, “That’s the good thing. You don’t have to think about the movie. Just watch it, laugh, enjoy it and vote.”

