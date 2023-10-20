Getting Answers
Fashion designer wins 2023 G.U.T.S Trailblaizer of the Year Award

Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.
Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.(Steven Goudeau)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Attendees of the award gala and ceremony will enjoy a fashion show featuring the Shreveport-born fashion designer.

On Oct. 21, starting at 6 p.m., Stephen Goudeau, of Shreveport, Louisiana, is being awarded the 2023 Girls United to Succeed (G.U.T.S) Trailblazer of the Year award for his contributions and accomplishments in the arts and the fashion industry.

“His dedication, passion, and diligent work truly deserve the highest commendation”, says Girls United to Succeed.

The theme of this year’s awards will be “A Night in the Harlem Renaissance, Shreveport Style” and is a black tie gala, with dinner, cocktails, and a fashion show in honor of this year’s winner.

Award Activities:

  • 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Dinner and Cocktails
  • 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Fashion show & Presentation of Awards

Stephen Goudeau

Winner of the 2023 Guts Award, Stephen Goudeau.
Winner of the 2023 Guts Award, Stephen Goudeau.(ksla)

Goudeau is a Shreveport-born fashion designer who has headlined his own fashion show in New York City during Fashion Week on Oct. 16, 2022. He has been featured in Good Morning Dallas, Vogue, Washington Post, and Malvie and has designed for celebrities, such as Tyra Banks, Michelle Williams, Lil Kim, and others.

His fashion label was founded in 2014 and was formally known as Studio 6th Sense, which started in 2009.

For more information about Stephen Goudeau or to shop for his fashion line, visit his website at https://stephengoudeau.com/.

