Exciting things to do in Shreveport the weekend of Oct. 20

SHREVEPORT, La.

Friday, Oct. 20

The Bounce House of Shreveport (located at 111 Dalton Street)

The state’s largest and newest InflataPark facility

Features toddler safe area

Plenty of challenging obstacles: Ninja wall, wrecking ball, rotating arms Challege

Chimpanzee Discovery Day (13600 Chimpanzee Pl.)

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21

This activity features live chimps! It’s open to the public only twice a month.

Observe the chimp families and learn more about the sanctuary

Hear from and speak with staff experts on the chimp’s behavior, vet care, diet, and more

Dress up for Chimp or Treat Theme and collect candy at educational stations

Bring canned pumpkin for the chimp’s enrichment

Paws in the Park 2023 (Riverview Park Church)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21

Real Estate to the Rescue, an organization dedicated to supporting local animal rescues, is hosting Paws in the Park, so bring your pet!

Bring your pet out for the day

Dog costume contest

Pup cup eating contest

Vendors, food trucks, cake walk, kid zone with carousel/inflatables and more

Animal adoption event

Real Estate to the Rescue has donated over $100,000 to animal rescues and advocacy groups.

Spooky Symphony (Caddo Common Park)

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22

As we inch closer to Halloween, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Shreveport Symphony will present the Spooky Symphony, a free concert.

Features music from Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, The Nightmare before Christmas, Ghostbusters, and more

Family friendly activities and vendors

Costume parade (dress up and show it off onstage)

Food trucks and art market

Face painting and balloon sculpting

Feel free to bring lawn chair, blankets, coolers and enjoy the concert!

