Exciting things to do in Shreveport the weekend of Oct. 20

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is here to give you the scoop on all things entertaining in the ArkLaTex.

Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets came back Friday, Oct. 20 to give you all the details on where you need to be this weekend.

The Bounce House of Shreveport (located at 111 Dalton Street)

  • The state’s largest and newest InflataPark facility
  • Features toddler safe area
  • Plenty of challenging obstacles: Ninja wall, wrecking ball, rotating arms Challege

Chimpanzee Discovery Day (13600 Chimpanzee Pl.)

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21

This activity features live chimps! It’s open to the public only twice a month.

  • Observe the chimp families and learn more about the sanctuary
  • Hear from and speak with staff experts on the chimp’s behavior, vet care, diet, and more
  • Dress up for Chimp or Treat Theme and collect candy at educational stations
  • Bring canned pumpkin for the chimp’s enrichment

Paws in the Park 2023 (Riverview Park Church)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21

Real Estate to the Rescue, an organization dedicated to supporting local animal rescues, is hosting Paws in the Park, so bring your pet!

  • Bring your pet out for the day
  • Dog costume contest
  • Pup cup eating contest
  • Vendors, food trucks, cake walk, kid zone with carousel/inflatables and more
  • Animal adoption event

Real Estate to the Rescue has donated over $100,000 to animal rescues and advocacy groups.

Spooky Symphony (Caddo Common Park)

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22

As we inch closer to Halloween, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Shreveport Symphony will present the Spooky Symphony, a free concert.

  • Features music from Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, The Nightmare before Christmas, Ghostbusters, and more
  • Family friendly activities and vendors
  • Costume parade (dress up and show it off onstage)
  • Food trucks and art market
  • Face painting and balloon sculpting

Feel free to bring lawn chair, blankets, coolers and enjoy the concert!

