Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Western Playground clinics Oct. 28-29 include horsemanship, steer wrestling

Jamon Turner, founder of Just Believe Training, was a professional bull rider and competed on...
Jamon Turner, founder of Just Believe Training, was a professional bull rider and competed on the TV show “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” on INSP. He joined KSLA on Oct. 18, 2023, to talk about what inspired him to create Western Playground and what makes it appealing to kids.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Just Believe Training, a foundation in the ArkLaTex, is hosting a special program for kids who want to learn more about ranching.

The program is called Western Playground, and it’s happening Oct. 28-29 in Haughton. Kids who sign up will get to participate in clinics on horsemanship, cattle sorting, steer wrestling and roping. They’ll also learn about equine dentistry, cattle production, farrier work and framing.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), KSLA was joined live by Jamon Turner, founder of Just Believe Training. He talked about what inspired him to create Western Playground and what makes it appealing to kids. Turner was a professional bull rider and competed on the TV show “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” on INSP.

Western Playground will be held on Turner’s ranch in Haughton, located on Louisiana Highway 157. The two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Call 303-263-8468 for more information.

Western Playground is a program for kids interested in learning more about ranching.
Western Playground is a program for kids interested in learning more about ranching.(Jamon Turner)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyndon B. Johnson
State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election
The decomposing body of 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson was found last Tuesday inside his family’s...
Father on the run after 12-year-old son’s decomposing body found, police say
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

The Exploding Boy will be screened at Bear's on Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
“The Exploding Bear” film premiere set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Bear’s
Black Restaurant Month: Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood & More
Black Restaurant Month: Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood & More
Sportran encourages riders to download app
Sportran encourages riders to download app
"The Exploding Bear" film premiere set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Bear's
"The Exploding Bear" film premiere set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Bear's