Weak cold front moves through tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You made it through half of the week! Luckily, this week has been beautiful looking and feeling. We expect a few more clouds to roll through the region for tomorrow, but that is due to the weak cold front that will not produce any rain, just cloud cover.

Temperatures will be higher for tomorrow as well, maximizing in the low to mid 80′s across the region. The humidity will be a bit higher for tomorrow, but it shouldn’t be noticeable. Overnight conditions look to remain in the 50′s.

By the weekend, the humidity goes back to feeling comfortable with temperatures in the middle 80′s and some in the upper 80′s with nice feeling conditions. Not much is expected for rainfall for the next few days, but the next incoming cold front later next week looks to change the narrative.

