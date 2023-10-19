United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $25,000 gift from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Foundation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - United Way of Greater Texarkana received a major donation Tuesday, Oct. 17.

A representative of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Foundation presented the organization with a $25,000 check.

“That $25,000 is huge and we could not do what we do if it wasn’t for the support of this fine group of people out here. They are kindhearted; they care about the region,” said Mark Bledsoe, of United Way.

Bledsoe said over the years, Cooper Tire and the United Steel Workers union have been the number one contributor to the organization.

The United Way of Greater Texarkana is celebrating its 100th year of service. The group now provides financial support for more than 30 different programs in nine Arkansas and Texas counties.

“We are hoping to raise $900,000. In fact, one of our ex-mayors said $1 million. So that puts a little extra pressure on our executive committee, but that’s our goal,” Bledsoe said.

So far, United Way of Greater Texarkana has raised $300,000 for this campaign, which concludes in March.

