Teen on trial for allegedly killing another teen in shootout that began near movie theater

Ja’shun Ja’marick Smith, 18, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, nine counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of simple criminal damage to property. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ja’shun Ja’marick Smith spent his 18th birthday in a Caddo Parish courtroom, on trial for allegedly killing another teenager nearly two years ago.

Four witnesses, including a crime scene investigator, were called to the stand Wednesday on the first-day of testimony in the second-degree murder trial. Smith also is charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of simple criminal damage to property.

The charges arise from a shootout that began near Cinemark Tinseltown and ended near Youree Drive. The gunfire claimed the life of 13-year-old Kel’vonte Daigre.

During the proceedings, prosecutors are expected to call approximately 50 witnesses to the stand to testify. Among them will be two members of Smith’s family.

Smith, who is represented by a court-appointed attorney, could face up to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.

KSLA News 12′s Tamer Knight has been inside the courtroom following the case since jury selection began three days ago. The trial will resume Friday morning.

