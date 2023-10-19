Take fright out of finances by goblin up savings, avoiding ghosts of financial mistakes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For some, finances can be scarier than any horror movie; but if given the right information, you can set yourself up for success.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group. He talked about how to take the fright out of your finances. He also talked about tips to save money and how to avoid financial mistakes.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.