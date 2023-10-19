Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Take fright out of finances by goblin up savings, avoiding ghosts of financial mistakes

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For some, finances can be scarier than any horror movie; but if given the right information, you can set yourself up for success.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group. He talked about how to take the fright out of your finances. He also talked about tips to save money and how to avoid financial mistakes.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

