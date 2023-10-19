Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

T-Mobile is moving some customers on older plans to a pricier 5G option

T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill. Here's why.
FILE - T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill. Here's why.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a T-Mobile customer, you’re advised to take a close look at your next phone bill.

The major wireless carrier is running a test in which it automatically switches some customers to more expensive rate plans.

The change affects customers on older unlimited plans such as T-Mobile One, Simple Choice and Magenta 55 Plus.

All those customers will be migrated to T-Mobile’s 5G network plan, which starts at $75 per month per phone line.

T-Mobile users will have the option to keep their current plan or opt out of the new one by calling customer service.

T-Mobile became America’s second largest cell phone service provider after taking over Sprint, pledging not to raise prices for three years at the time.

Rivals AT&T and Verizon raised rates on their older plans last year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield Street
The City of Minden
Temporary power outage scheduled for City of Minden

Latest News

A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky....
Dog donates blood to save kitten
United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $25,000 donation
United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $25,000 gift from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Foundation
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a foreign agent
An off-duty firefighter ditches dinner to rescue family from an intense Providence, Rhode...
Off-duty firefighter abandons dinner to save family from house fire
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says