Summer-like through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another sunny day in the ArkLaTex with summer-like temperatures. Highs are likely to rise to the mid-80s today. Low humidity will allow for comfortable conditions, even if it is warmer than it should be this time of year. Not much else to say about the forecast today, lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper-50s.

Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, it gets even warmer and will feel downright summer-like! Temperatures both days will soar close to 90 which is well above normal. Even though daytime highs will be very warm, overnight temperatures will stay cool with readings falling into the 50s. Dry weather will continue with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will trend down just slightly for Sunday and into much of next week but still be very warm with highs on a daily basis in the mid 80s. Still looking very quiet and dry through midweek before a potential change in the pattern brings better rain chances back to the ArkLaTex next Thursday and Friday.

