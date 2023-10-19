Getting Answers
State Superintendent of Education stops at Sun City Elementary for reading and math tour

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The hallways at Sun City Elementary School were extra busy Wednesday afternoon.

On Oct. 18, Louisiana Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley paid a visit to schools in Caddo Parish and Bossier districts as part of his Reading Revival and Math Refresh tour. These state initiatives focus on literacy and mathematics which are subjects Sun City has seen great success in.

“We’re trying to elevate the conversation around math. We’ve got to do a better job of teaching math skills to our youngest kids,” Brumley said.

He visited classrooms to see learning in action and hear from students and educators.

“We want every kid to know that they’re a math kid. Sometimes you hear people say ‘I’m not a math person.’ Or ‘I’m not a science person.’ A first grader shouldn’t be saying that,” Brumley said.

