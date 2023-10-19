SPD K9 officer helps catch suspects involved in police chase with stolen vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An alleged car thief who reportedly led police on a chase is now behind bars thanks to the efforts of officers and a K9.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Oct. 18 just before noon, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Greenwood Road. Police say the driver refused to pull over and sped away, leading officers on a brief chase. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop, and three people got out and ran away, police report.

Officers started to chase them and called in the support of K9 Diesel. The K9 officer was able to help find all three people. Police say two are juveniles (ages 16 and 17), while the driver was identified as Javeyun James, 18.

K9 Officer Diesel (SPD)

James is charged with resisting arrest, illegal possession of a stolen thing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and aggravated flight.

