Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD K9 officer helps catch suspects involved in police chase with stolen vehicle

Javeyun James, DOB: 5/24/2005
Javeyun James, DOB: 5/24/2005(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An alleged car thief who reportedly led police on a chase is now behind bars thanks to the efforts of officers and a K9.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Oct. 18 just before noon, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Greenwood Road. Police say the driver refused to pull over and sped away, leading officers on a brief chase. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop, and three people got out and ran away, police report.

Officers started to chase them and called in the support of K9 Diesel. The K9 officer was able to help find all three people. Police say two are juveniles (ages 16 and 17), while the driver was identified as Javeyun James, 18.

K9 Officer Diesel
K9 Officer Diesel(SPD)

James is charged with resisting arrest, illegal possession of a stolen thing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and aggravated flight.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield Street

Latest News

Dewayne Jackson, Jesus Gonzales & Corey Hall
SPD: 1 man wanted, 2 arrested in connection to separate violent sex crimes
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, a heavily traveled...
Shreveport-Barksdale bridge closing Oct. 20
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure
United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $25,000 donation
United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $25,000 gift from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Foundation