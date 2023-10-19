Shreve Island Fall Bash to feature auction, food, fun
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bring the family and enjoy food, trunk and treat, bounce houses, and more during the Shreve Island Fall Bash.
On Oct. 20, starting at 10 a.m., the Shreve Island Fall Bash is going to be held at Shreve Island Elementary, 836 Sewanee Place. The event is being hosted by the Shreve Island Elementary Parent Teacher Association.
Activities:
- Food
- Trunk and treat
- Bounce house
- Trackless train
- Auction
Ahead of the event, an auction will be held for the event.
Register for the auction by visiting https://app.galabid.com/shreveislandfallbash/register.
