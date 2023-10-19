Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreve Island Fall Bash to feature auction, food, fun

Fall leaves (generic)
Fall leaves (generic)(Unsplash)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bring the family and enjoy food, trunk and treat, bounce houses, and more during the Shreve Island Fall Bash.

On Oct. 20, starting at 10 a.m., the Shreve Island Fall Bash is going to be held at Shreve Island Elementary, 836 Sewanee Place. The event is being hosted by the Shreve Island Elementary Parent Teacher Association.

Activities:

  • Food
  • Trunk and treat
  • Bounce house
  • Trackless train
  • Auction

Ahead of the event, an auction will be held for the event.

Register for the auction by visiting https://app.galabid.com/shreveislandfallbash/register.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield Street
The City of Minden
Temporary power outage scheduled for City of Minden

Latest News

Breast surgeon speaks on cancer treatment
Breast surgeon speaks on cancer treatment
Breast cancer survivor speaks on life after diagnosis
Breast cancer survivor speaks on life after diagnosis
Shreve Island Fall Bash to feature auction, food & fun
Shreve Island Fall Bash to feature auction, food & fun
Jamon Turner, founder of Just Believe Training, was a professional bull rider and competed on...
Western Playground clinics Oct. 28-29 include horsemanship, steer wrestling