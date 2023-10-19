Shreve Island Fall Bash to feature auction, food & fun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bring the family and enjoy food, trunk and treat, bounce houses, and more during the Shreve Island Fall Bash.

On Oct. 20, starting at 10 a.m., the Shreve Island Fall Bash is going to be held at Shreve Island Elementary, 836 Sewanee Place. The event is being hosted by the Shreve Island Elementary Parent Teacher Association.

Activities:

Food

Trunk and treat

Bounce house

Trackless train

Auction

Ahead of the event, an auction will be held for the event.

Register for the auction by visiting https://app.galabid.com/shreveislandfallbash/register.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.