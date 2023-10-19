Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Retiree claims $1M Powerball prize: ‘At our age, this is just about right’

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the...
According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing.(Oregon Lottery)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CITY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A retiree in Oregon claimed his $1 million Powerball prize after winning it earlier this month.

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged the winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing from a 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City.

Willard is no stranger to playing the lottery as he plays once the jackpot grows.

And this time it paid off.

Willard’s wife of 49 years, Nancy, was helping him check the numbers online and she thought they had won $100,000 but realized it was $1 million, just missing one number for the Powerball jackpot.

“At our age, this is just about right,” Willard said.

The couple plans to buy a new pickup truck and a riding scooter for Nancy to get around easier.

The Powerball jackpot ended up being hit for $1.7 billion in California on the Oct. 11 drawing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield Street

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan says he’s still running for House gavel, but there’s no plan for next action
Dewayne Jackson, Jesus Gonzales & Corey Hall
SPD: 1 man wanted, 2 arrested in connection to separate violent sex crimes
Javeyun James, DOB: 5/24/2005
SPD K9 officer helps catch suspects involved in police chase with stolen vehicle
Heman Bekele, a ninth grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, won the 2023 3M Young...
14-year-old named America’s Top Young Scientist for creating soap that treats skin cancer