Pastors speak up about newly passed religious amendment

La. voters to decide on constitutional amendment to make worship “fundamental right”
La. voters to decide on constitutional amendment to make worship “fundamental right”(WAFB)
By Donna Keeya
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Churchgoers are speaking up about a newly passed Amendment 2 which allows freedom of worship in a church or religious center as a fundamental right.

It was passed after Louisiana voters agreed to it during this past weekend’s elections. The amendment was brought to life following controversy on whether or not churches should have been allowed to remain open during emergency situations, like during the height of the COVID pandemic.

KSLA News 12 spoke to northwest Louisiana pastors about their thoughts on the amendment.

“I was really excited to see that amendment for Louisiana. I think it was good that it passed. I think people understand what’s at stake when you’re facing a crisis like we did with COVID,” said Brad Jurkovich, pastor at First Bossier Church. “And to see the restrictions that were put in place, were very intentional and intense, especially for places of worship.”

“Personally, I think the amendment was totally uncalled for, totally unnecessary,” said Timothy Jones, pastor at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church. “Whenever there is a natural disaster, or whenever there is a pandemic or there’s a health crisis, somebody with the scientific data and expertise need to make some decisions that some of the rest of us may not necessarily have.”

79 percent of Louisiana voters were in favor of the amendment, with over 800 thousand ‘yes’ votes.

