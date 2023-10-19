Getting Answers
Ochsner LSU Health breast surgeon speaks on cancer treatment

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Dr. Jane Sugar, a breast cancer surgeon with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, sat down in the KSLA Café on Thursday, Oct. 18 to discuss treatment options.

