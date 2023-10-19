Ochsner LSU Health breast surgeon speaks on cancer treatment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Dr. Jane Sugar, a breast cancer surgeon with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, sat down in the KSLA Café on Thursday, Oct. 18 to discuss treatment options.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.