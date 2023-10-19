Man arrested in connection to September shooting that left one injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested for the alleged shooting of a person last month.

On Monday, September 18, at 12:26 p.m., Officers with the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to an alert of a shooting in the 3400 block of Illinois Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, officials with SPD said.

After a thorough investigation by the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit, detectives discovered that Lloyd Ivory, 28, reportedly shot the victim then fled the scene.

Detectives found Ivory on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and he was arrested for one count of attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

