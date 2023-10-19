Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested in connection to September shooting that left one injured

Lloyd Ivory (10/03/1995)
Lloyd Ivory (10/03/1995)(SPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested for the alleged shooting of a person last month.

On Monday, September 18, at 12:26 p.m., Officers with the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to an alert of a shooting in the 3400 block of Illinois Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, officials with SPD said.

After a thorough investigation by the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit, detectives discovered that Lloyd Ivory, 28, reportedly shot the victim then fled the scene.

Detectives found Ivory on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and he was arrested for one count of attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield Street

Latest News

A recount of the votes for the District 4 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives was...
Clerk of court says runoff remains unchanged after recount for House Dist. 4 seat
Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is expected to open in Bossier City, La. sometime in 2025.
La. Gaming Control Board gives go-ahead to Cordish to renovate DiamondJacks property
Dewayne Jackson, Jesus Gonzales & Corey Hall
SPD: 1 man wanted, 2 arrested in connection to separate violent sex crimes
Javeyun James, DOB: 5/24/2005
SPD K9 officer helps catch suspects involved in police chase with stolen vehicle