Magnolia School of Excellence’s Kalais Butler is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week

Mariners running back scored four touchdowns, helping team earn first win of 2023
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kalais Butler put on an absolute show for the Magnolia School of Excellence.

During the Mariners’ Week Seven game versus Plain Dealing, the freshman running back had a breakout game.

On only nine carries, Butler scored four touchdowns and ended with 175 yards.

For his outstanding efforts on the gridiron, Kalais Butler is our Wendy’s Giant of the Week.

